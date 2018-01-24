Padmaavat Row: Chittor Fort to remain close for second time

When Alauddin Khalji, the then Sultan of the Khalji dynasty attacked the Chittor Fort in Chittorgarh, the Rajput’s had ordered a shutdown of the fort making it almost impenetrable for Khalji. Now, after centuries, it seems history is repeating itself. It is the second time in a few days’ that the 7th century structure, which is also a UNESCO heritage site, was forced to close as a precautionary measure amid protests against the film Padmaavat.

This comes after thousands of women in Rajasthan took to streets on Sunday, January 21 brandishing swords as a sign of warning to the authorities. In what was called the ‘Chetavani Rally’ or a warning march the women demanded to stop the release of Padmaavat or be prepared for ‘jauhar’ (suicide) by them.

Yesterday, India’s top court rejected a plea by states to reconsider imposing a ban on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. As per the Supreme Court’s ruling, the film will release as scheduled on January 25 and the people will have to follow the order of the court.

About a year ago, the fringe group Karni Sena attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the sets of the film during a shoot in Rajasthan. They complained about the film having romantic scenes between Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini. SLB’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as King Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. According to history,

arrived in Chittorgarh to invade the fort and capture queen Padmini.