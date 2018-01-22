Padmaavat row continues: Women threaten to commit suicide in Rajasthan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to release this week. But it seems the protests to not screen the period drama are going stronger. Now, thousands of women in Rajasthan took to streets on Sunday, 21st January brandishing swords as a sign of warning to the authorities. In what was called the ‘Chetavani Rally’ or a warning march the women demanded to stop the release or be prepared for ‘jauhar’ (suicide) by them.

The protesters, mostly women, some wearing sunglasses while some in their ‘ghoonghat’, started their march from the Chittorgarh Fort and rallied till the main market in the town. The protesters then submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to District Collector Indrajeet Singh. The memorandum read that the march was taken out to see to the fact that Rani Padmini's honour is maintained and that the screening of the Snajy Leela Bhansali directorial on Jnauary 25 is stopped. The memorandum mentioned that if the concerned authorities failed to address the problem, they will perform 'jauhar' on January 24.

Vijendra Singh, spokesperson for the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the main party behind all the drama said that in the coming three days, the party will approach cinema hall owners from all over the nation and request them to ban the screening of Padmaavat. However, he warned that in case cinema halls screened the movie, they will be responsible for the consequences. "On Sunday (21 January), we contacted around 100 cinema halls in the National Capital Region and they have given in writing that they will not screen the film," said Vijendra Singh.​

With violent protests and riots all over the state, the makers now might postpone the release in Rajasthan. “Considering the threats of arson, it is likely that the film could be released later in Rajasthan or even dropped if the situation gets grave,” a source was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.