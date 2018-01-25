Padmaavat Row: How Bollwood reacted over the films release

The much controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat saw a worldwide release on Thursday, 25th January. The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer was repeatedly postponing its release date due to several controversies in and around the movie. Both audiences and critics went for the paid pre-screenings of the movie that took place across India. The film has received positive reviews unanimously and is expected to have a brilliant run at the box office.

#Padmaavat 1st Half: @shahidkapoor as king is measured and delivering a royal performance..



Halfway through, I already got more than my money 's worth..



2nd half is bonus..



Dir #SLB is once again proving he is a Master Storyteller.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat one word review

Fantastic

🌟🌟🌟🌟1/2 — Ashish sharma (@aashishsharma64) January 23, 2018

Bringing to life the strength of Padmavati @deepikapadukone impresses, coming soon the @filmpadmaavat review on @ndtv — Puja Talwar (@PujaNDTV) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat S-P-E-C-T-A-C-U-L-A-R!!! What a TRIBUTE to RAJPUT Culture and heritage! Visual Delight! @filmpadmaavat — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 23, 2018

Well, Twitterati didn’t want to stop here. Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra and Vishal Dadlani severely criticised the attack by Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists on a school bus carrying children. Several people from the society, including eminent journalists, have termed this act as “terrorism”.

Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 25, 2018

Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics..#justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 24, 2018

Dear @INCIndia we are as surprised by your quiet as we are about everyone else's. Just so you know. A good opposition should be out there in the streets seeking justice. You are as responsible for this chaos as anyone else. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 24, 2018

Dear @narendramodi ji. Just today, in a BJP-run state, a bus full of school children were attacked by goons. This "discussion" has been on since November. Your Govts in 4 states have been unable to contain a bunch of criminals. Could you please denounce them publicly, at least? https://t.co/JiUB7r3lIT — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 24, 2018

Every act of benevolence or hatred these days is done to please a constituency. I want to know who are the people who support an attack on children. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 24, 2018

However, some of the social media users wanted to take a chill pill and resorted to satire, humour and pun for slamming the infamous dumb turds aka, Rajput Karni Sena.

Now that it's finally released let's take a look at what #Padmaavat has taught us:

1. Movie titles can be masculine but not feminine

2. Women can self-immolate but not love

3. Fictitious women can be fought for but not real ones

Thank you #KarniSena for showing us the real India — Meghna Pant (@MeghnaPant) January 24, 2018

Don't watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena. — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) January 25, 2018

Karni Sena worker- Tujhe to main dekh lunga.



Bhansali- Tum movie dekh lo.#Padmaavat #KarniSenaViolence — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) January 25, 2018

Friend - Padmavat dekhne chalega



*Thinks of karni sena*



Me - pic.twitter.com/nCsHQflL6Y — शिवम. (@Oye_Protein) January 25, 2018

Dear karni sena ,



my ex would be watching padmaavat at nearby PVR at 6:30 pm so



dekhlo kaise karna hai — Singha la flame🔥 (@heisenjit) January 25, 2018

Loved the climax in #Padmaavat when everyone was worried about Karni Sena waiting for them outside the multiplex. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 25, 2018

In a recently published interview in The Indian Express, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das described the current scenario in the country as a “scary time for artists and writers”.

“It is a scary time for artists, for writers but it is also a time for us to be more responsible and at least self-censor ourselves before something happens. Unfortunately, the atmosphere is such that a lot of things are happening out of certain sense of fear,” she said.

“We do not have to like every film. Now there are more platforms for voicing one’s dissent. The social media has democratised the whole thing. So all of us can now find some way to do it and despite that, we are resorting to such violence. Even if it is a handful of people, the fact is that the handful seems to grow,” she added.