Padmaavat Row: How Bollwood reacted over the films release

First published: January 25, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Updated: January 25, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The much controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat saw a worldwide release on Thursday, 25th January. The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer was repeatedly postponing its release date due to several controversies in and around the movie. Both audiences and critics went for the paid pre-screenings of the movie that took place across India. The film has received positive reviews unanimously and is expected to have a brilliant run at the box office.

Well, Twitterati didn’t want to stop here. Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra and Vishal Dadlani severely criticised the attack by Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists on a school bus carrying children. Several people from the society, including eminent journalists, have termed this act as “terrorism”.

However, some of the social media users wanted to take a chill pill and resorted to satire, humour and pun for slamming the infamous dumb turds aka, Rajput Karni Sena.

In a recently published interview in The Indian Express, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das described the current scenario in the country as a “scary time for artists and writers”.

“It is a scary time for artists, for writers but it is also a time for us to be more responsible and at least self-censor ourselves before something happens. Unfortunately, the atmosphere is such that a lot of things are happening out of certain sense of fear,” she said.

“We do not have to like every film. Now there are more platforms for voicing one’s dissent. The social media has democratised the whole thing. So all of us can now find some way to do it and despite that, we are resorting to such violence. Even if it is a handful of people, the fact is that the handful seems to grow,” she added.

