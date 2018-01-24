Padmaavat row: Protests break in Gujarat, Section 144 imposed in Gurugram

The turmoil over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat (earlier Padmavati), ahead of its release, is gaining more ground as a mall and adjacent shops were vandalized and vehicles torched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Section 144, which prohibits the unlawful assembly of people, is imposed in Gurugram, Haryana. This comes after protests broke out in different regions of the country.

After the Supreme Court refused to ban the movie in various states and with just a day left for the release of the controversial movie, protests broke out in Ahmedabad and even in parts of Surat.

In Ahmedabad’s Memnagar, protesters vandalized malls and multiplexes, blocked roads and torched vehicles. Mall manager Rakesh Mehta told ANI, “We had put up boards saying we won't screen the film, still the mall was attacked by a horde of men. “

A K Singh, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, told The Indian Express that the police had to fire two rounds outside Himalaya Mall to disperse the mobs.

Gujarat: A mall and adjacent shops vandalised, vehicles torched in protest against #Padmaavat in Ahmedabad's Memnagar, police at the spot. Mall Manager Rakesh Mehta says, 'we had put up boards saying we won't screen the film still the mall was attacked by a horde of men'. pic.twitter.com/VYh0ddz7Oj — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home said, “We are probing who is responsible for the incident. Police have detained 30 people so far. I am in touch with Karni Sena leaders and they have said that they do not approve of violent protests. I am saying this again that the state government will follow the Supreme Court order which has allowed release of the film.”

Gujarat’s chief of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Raj Shekhawat, told The Indian Express, “I have appealed for peace but emotions are running high… I am still appealing for peaceful protest.”

Announcing the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, Gurugram District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said, "Direction under section 144 is necessary to impose restrictions on the presence of persons carrying firearms and other articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards within 200-metre radius of cinema halls/multiplexes under Section 144."

These incidents comes after a series of protests that broke out in Telengana and Gujarat in the past few days. Around 2000 women in Rajasthan had also vowed to commit suicide if the film was released.