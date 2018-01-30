Padmaavat rules global box office

After a lot of hue and cry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is not only ruling the Indian box office but the International one too. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer is especially doing well in US, Singapore and Australia among other countries.

According to a Variety, the period drama collected over $30.5 million over the four-day weekend, of which $7.7 million is the film's overseas collection. Padmaavat raked in Rs. 1.55 crore from 20 screens in Singapore until Monday. US / Canada was the best market with about $4.43 million (All Time Record) over the weekend and $4.94 million including paid previews

According to International tracking service ComScore's global film ranking, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, with $86.1 million emerged as this week's winner followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with $34.1 million and The Greatest Showman, with $19.6 million, ranked third. However, Variety report stated that, “ComScore, however, does not provide global coverage for every film released and excluded Padmaavat outside North America. Had it been included, the Indian epic would have jostled with The Greatest Showman, fellow Indian title Secret Superstar and Steven Spielberg's The Post for a leading chart position." In India, due to the protests Padmaavat was not screened in three major states Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Nonetheless, the film collected over Rs 114 crores.

‘Padmaavat’ Hits Third Spot At Weekend Global Box Office https://t.co/TWaOKsaUy2 — Variety Asia (@VarietyAsia) January 29, 2018

Padmaavat is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. This was Deepika and Ranveer’s third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.