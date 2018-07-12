Padmaavat, Sanju, Raazi and others; nominations for the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Awards 2018

The first of 2018 has been spectacular. With a number of films making it to the 100-crore club, Bollywood has set a benchmark this year. Not just the family entertainers but the films that were totally content-driven too attracted audiences' attention. The result of this is a lot of films seeking nomination for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2018.
Sanju, Padmaavat, Raazi, Secret Superstar and many other Bollywood films are the top contenders in the best film category while stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji and others have been nominated in the best actor and actress category.
The nominations are listed below:
BEST FILM:
Padman
Hichki
Padmaavat
Sanju
Secret Superstar
Raazi
Mahanati
Rangasthalam
BEST INDIE FILM:
In the shadows
Village Rockstars
Balekempa Up
Down and Sideways (Documentary)
Murakshi
Garbage
Sir
Love Sonia
BEST ACTOR:
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Varun Dhawan for October
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Akshay Kumar for Padman
Manoj Bajpayee for In the Shadows
Fahadh Faasil for The Exhibit and the Eyewitness
Soumitra Chaterjee for Mayurakshi
Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE:
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Ranvir Shorey – In the Shadows
Samantha Akkineni – Mahanati
Richa Chadha – Love Sonia
Freida Pinto – Love Sonia
Trimala Adhikari – Garbage
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
BEST DIRECTOR:
Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju
Shoojit Sircar for October
R. Balki for Padman
Siddharth P Malhotra for Hichki
Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Rima Das for Village Rockstars
Dipesh Jain for In the Shadows
Ere Gowda for Balekempa
Suresh Triveni For Tumhari Sulu
Meghna Gulzar For Raaz
Tabrez Noorani – Love Sonia
Rohena Gera for Sir
BEST ACTRESS:
Rani Mukherjee for Hichki
Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat
Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars
Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Tillotama Shome for Sir
Zaira Wasim for Secret SuperstarLet's see who manages to win the award!