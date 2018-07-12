Padmaavat, Sanju, Raazi and others; nominations for the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Awards 2018

The first of 2018 has been spectacular. With a number of films making it to the 100-crore club, Bollywood has set a benchmark this year. Not just the family entertainers but the films that were totally content-driven too attracted audiences' attention. The result of this is a lot of films seeking nomination for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2018.

Sanju, Padmaavat, Raazi, Secret Superstar and many other Bollywood films are the top contenders in the best film category while stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji and others have been nominated in the best actor and actress category.

The nominations are listed below:

BEST FILM:

Padman

Hichki

Padmaavat

Sanju

Secret Superstar

Raazi

Mahanati

Rangasthalam

BEST INDIE FILM:

In the shadows

Village Rockstars

Balekempa Up

Down and Sideways (Documentary)

Murakshi

Garbage

Sir

Love Sonia

BEST ACTOR:

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Varun Dhawan for October

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Akshay Kumar for Padman

Manoj Bajpayee for In the Shadows

Fahadh Faasil for The Exhibit and the Eyewitness

Soumitra Chaterjee for Mayurakshi

Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE:

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Ranvir Shorey – In the Shadows

Samantha Akkineni – Mahanati

Richa Chadha – Love Sonia

Freida Pinto – Love Sonia

Trimala Adhikari – Garbage

Meher Vij - Secret Superstar

BEST DIRECTOR:

Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju

Shoojit Sircar for October

R. Balki for Padman

Siddharth P Malhotra for Hichki

Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Rima Das for Village Rockstars

Dipesh Jain for In the Shadows

Ere Gowda for Balekempa

Suresh Triveni For Tumhari Sulu

Meghna Gulzar For Raaz

Tabrez Noorani – Love Sonia

Rohena Gera for Sir

BEST ACTRESS:

Rani Mukherjee for Hichki

Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars

Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Tillotama Shome for Sir

Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Let's see who manages to win the award!