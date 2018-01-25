Padmaavat: SC to hear contempt plea against Karni Sena and four states

Padmaavat hit the theaters on 25th January, Thursday, and protests have been unabated across the country. The magnum opus has already been postponed due to several controversies in and around the movie and the agitations are getting violent in several regions. Protests engulfed in various states in the country with four states (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh) refusing to screen Padmaavat citing law and order reasons. Even after a Supreme Court order, The Multiplex Association of India decided not to screen the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer in these states. The self-enforced ban, however, goes against the Supreme Court directive to release the film across the country.

With the states’ refusal to screen the film, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear two pleas seeking disapproval action against four state governments and Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena for violating its order allowing a nationwide release of the controversial movie. Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, the bench which had set aside the ban imposed on the film by some states on January 18, said it would consider all the fresh pleas on January 29.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh state governments "continue to allow disruptive activities of the Karni Sena and in not effectively cracking down upon their actions of violent hooliganism across the states named..., do not honour the judgment and order of this court," Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawala said in his plea. He also sought a direction to their governments to "actively control the law and order situation and to restore public peace and tranquility".

The plea also mentioned incidents of vandalism of shops and malls in Ahmedabad on January 23 and the stone pelting at a school bus in Gurgaon. The cases for and against Padmaavat in the apex court since last November has made it the most contested film ever in a court of law.