Padmaavat song Khalibali making video: Here’s how Ranveer Singh prepared for the electrifying moves

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat received success at the box office amidst a lot of controversy surrounding the film. After the success of the film, the makers have released a video showing the making of Ranveer Singh’s jaw-dropping performance in the song Khalibali from the film. In the video, we get a glimpse of how Ranveer rehearses the monstrous dance steps along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. There’s also the director himself dancing to the tunes of the song.

We all have heard about Ranveer’s dedication and ability to work hard and that was quite evident from the video. The crew was visibly impressed and continuously cheered him on. After the film’s release, Ranveer was not only praised for his role as Alauddin Khilji but also for his electrifying dance moves.

Padmaavat is very special to the cast as well as the crew. When the trailer received a lot of incredible reviews, Ranveer reportedly broke down at several occasions. Though Ranveer played a character that could hate, you not help but admire him for his performance.

We can’t wait to see him in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The actor often promotes the film on social media. Ranveer has a lot of films queued up for the year. Speaking to Bombay Times on Gully Boys, Ranveer said, “It is incredible. It is a story of these boys who come from tough existence. They are a franchise to a lot of people who have got a tough life. They found an expression in art and in music. They have broken through as recording artists.”​