Padman Akshay Kumar comes up with an exciting and meaningful poster

After the launch of Padman’s first song, it is time for yet another exciting poster. Akshay Kumar is all set to educate the masses on menstruation with his latest outing, Padman. The filmmakers have come up with an innovative poster in which Akshay Kumar can be seen with cotton in his hand. On the poster, you will see many words written on it like Fighter, Genius, Innovation, Unreal Man, No Shame, Real Problem and Passion.

2017 has been a fantastic year for Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar delivered a hit Jolly LLB 2 in the first half of 2017 and ended the year with blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. After having a great 2017, Akshay is all set to have a bigger and better 2018 with three films belonging to different genres.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote,

What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18 And today don't forget to catch me with the real Pad Man, @murugaofficial LIVE on my Facebook page at 12 noon IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo!@PadManTheFilm @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/ekVbMRNVwS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 22, 2017

“If you change nothing, nothing will change. It’s not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back," Akshay Kumar said. The Padman actor further had added, "I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural.”

Film producer Twinkle Khanna added, "We would want the film to be shown to school girls and principals, so it penetrates where it has to. At least we are hoping a conversation starts where the same girls, who can't afford a sanitary pad, would say to their parents that we don't need fairness creams, we need sanitary pads so that we can go to schools."

Padman is slated to release on January 26, 2018.​