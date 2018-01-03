Padman Akshay Kumar teases Sonam Kapoor over her Parisian wardrobe

Padman Akshay Kumar is the known to be one of the biggest pranksters of B-town and can often be seen goofing around at the sets. He has a history of troubling his co-stars and he stays true to his reputation even in his upcoming Padman’s shoot. In the first of his ‘backseat confessions’ Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are seen sitting in car with Akshay teasing Sonam till she goes pink in the face.

Promotions for the film are on in full swing and as a part the exercise, the makers have unveiled the video in which we have the stars making confessions. Though technically a confession, in the first part of the video series, Akshay has revealed a common factor between all the leads. Akshay revealed that the one thing that is common between all three actors is the letter ‘P’. What’s the relation between the three and ‘P’? According to Akshay, he belongs from Punjab, Radhika from Pune and Sonam from Paris. The aim was to poke fun at Sonam's fashionista status and, well, he saw much success.

Akshay playfully takes digs at Sonam’s wardrobe and long gowns for red carpets and suggests they could be used for wiping floors. Stuck in the backseat of a car, Radhika, Sonam and Akshay seemed to be having fun time. The film is slated to release on Republic day and will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary at the box office.