Padman Challenge: Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao go an extra mile to promote menstrual hygiene

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The B-town stars are coming together to promote the message of the film on menstrual hygiene by posing with a sanitary pad. The challenge was initiated by the real-life Pad Man, Arunachalam Muruganatham and is all about posting a photo holding a sanitary napkin which shows that periods is a natural phenomenon and is something not to be ashamed of. Actors, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posted a video promoting the same.

In the video, Anil is seen as a shopkeeper and Rajkummar acts like a customer who has come to buy the sanitary napkin. Through out the video, both the actors showed that it's normal to hold the sanitary napkin and there is no shame for a man to go buy it too. The actors are currently shooting in Patiala for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Padmaavat’s leading lady also took up the challenge and shared a boomerang video. Aditi Rao Hydari too was seen lending her support to the film. Other actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhaskar, Sophia Choudry, Dia Mirza too accepted the Padman Challenge.

Thank you for tagging me to this challenge @sonamakapoor Yes, that’s my cat #Kulfi and me and a Pad in my hand.. u know Life as usual! There is nothing to be ashamed. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Here I am Challenging @RichaChadha @humasqureshi @SethShruti @konkonas pic.twitter.com/EO29stwt53 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018

The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and is helmed by R Balki. Padman is being produced by Twinkle Khanna under the banner of Mrs Funnybones Movies. Akshay Kumar is going full throttle to promote his film which was initially scheduled to release on January 26 but gave way to Padmaavat which saw a solo release. He recently flagged off a marathon in Mumbai and showed off his fit body by doing a handstand and walking on his hands.

Padman will now hit the theatres on February 9 along with Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary.