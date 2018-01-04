Padman confessions 2: Hilarious banter between Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte will surely make your day

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s chemistry in Padman is refreshing and the trailer and song bear evidence of it. The film’s promotional activity has managed to garner much interest among fans. Akshay Kumar dropped another glimpse of the behind the scenes and the banter between the two leading stars will make you hit replay.

In Padman Confessions 2, Akshay and Radhika engage in a cute chatter in Marathi while the actress tries taking a quiz about the actor’s films. Akki as always, is seen teasing Radhika while she tries very hard to provide the correct answer. Akshay thinks Radhika doesn’t know much about his films and by the looks of it, he’s right.

The Padman duo are seen sitting in the backseat of a car when Radhika is subject to a quiz. Radhika reveals she has seen so many of Akshay Kumar’s films, but when the actor asks her to name a few, she just about manages ‘Khiladi’ and sings the title track of the film. While Radhika May have royally failed the test but the chemistry between them has fans asking for more.

Padman is the real life story of an Indian activist with an to provide cheap sanitary pads to the poorest of the poor women in India and the world. Slated to release on January 26, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor in a titular role.