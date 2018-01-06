Padman confessions 3: Akshay convinces Radhika she’s a National Award winner

PadMan’s promotional activity is a class above. Besides the inspiring trailer and songs, the makers of the film continue to treat fans with behind-the-scenes videos of the stars. The third edition of the PadMad Backseat Confessions has Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor ganging up against Radhika Apte to convince her she’s an award winning actress without actually winning an award.

Though these videos are labelled as confessions, it largely comprises of Akshay jokingly taking jibes at his co-stars. In the third video that was released on Saturday, Radhika Apte is cornered into admitting that she’s won many awards. Radhika tries her best to overpower her “National Award winning” co-stars but to no avail. Akshay defends himself saying he won a National Award after 26 years in the industry, suggesting that Radhika is winning awards even as a newbie. He even goes to the extent of saying that Radhika Apte has a ‘National Award face’. The surprise element in this video is director R Balki who joins in the fun calling Akshay the ‘interviewer’. A look at the confession videos and it is obvious that the three stars enjoy great camaraderie

Titled Padman, the film is produced by Twinkle Khanna's production house Mrs Funnybones Movies and is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.

Akshay Kumar has had a stellar 2017 and 2018 looks like it’s going to be big too. Bollywood's Khiladi has three films lined up for release this year with PadMan being the first one to hit the screens on January 25.