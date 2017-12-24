Padman releases its first song and heres why Sonam Kapoor gave it a miss!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna released the first song, ‘Aaj Se Teri’ from Padman featuring Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar in Mumbai today. The romantic song is majorly picturized on the duo but Sonam Kapoor does a Coldplay. The song launch witnessed Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte among the film’s cast but Sonam decided to give it a miss. And we know why!

Sonam’s presence in ‘Aaj Se Teri’ is equal to the screen space in Coldplay’s Hymn For The Weekend, basically nothing, apart from a few frames. She (obviously) gives the song launch a miss and we are not surprised.

Talking about the song, the refreshing composition of Amit Trivedi, the song sung by Arijit Singh gives us a snippet of Kumar and Apte's marriage. Set in rural India, the song captures Apte living a life of utter domesticity, which is made more comfortable by Kumar’s quirky innovations to put a smile on his wife’s face.

Padman is an adaptation of a short story written by Twinkle Khanna in her second book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The film is jointly produced by Kumar's Grazing Goat Pictures, Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Films and Balki and Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions.

R Balki directorial film 'PadMan' is a story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. Apart from Akshay and Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing one of the leads. The film is slated to release on Republic Day, 2018.