PadMan: The mad man is here to make you fall in love with him, again!

The much anticipated title song of Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is out and it will surely make you love the ‘mad man’ even more! The song depicts the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham (an entrepreneur, who invented low-cost sanitary pads making machines) and his struggle to become a Padman.

The Pad Man Song is sung by Mika Singh and is written by Kausar Munir. Recently, the makers of Padman had released the film's first song, which has been picturized on Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The song titled, Aaj Se Teri gives a glimpse of Lakshmikant (Akshay) and Gayatri's (Radhika) love story.

Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of Padman, spoke about the film's trailer, which was released recently. Twinkle said that she is hopeful that something which has been "hidden in the darkness" for so long will finally be in the spotlight because of her film. In an interview with news agency IANS, Twinkle said, "If nothing else, I am hoping that Padman will start a conversation within homes."

Twinkle who is also making a debut as a producer with Padman, explained why she thought no one could have done the role better than Akshay. She said, “I did think about a few people, but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolizes and men look up to, and he wore a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. After seeing what R Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that nobody could have played this as wonderfully as Akshay Kumar here.”

Padman, also featuring actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, will hit the screens on January 26.