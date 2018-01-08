Pad(Man)mavati: Akshay Kumar says it’s not about competition

It is no secret that off late, Padmavati has been the biggest controversy in the Bollywood industry. The movie which was scheduled to release on December 1 last year was held back after it faced major protests. But recently, the censor board cleared the release, asking the makers to change the name of the movie from Padmavati to Padmavat. There was always a possibility of the movie classing with other big hits from January and it seems Akshay Kumar’s Padman will be competing with the Sanjay Leela Bansali film now. Both the movies are scheduled to release on 25th January 2018.

However, guesses of the clash were doing the rounds and Akshay Kumar had also given his reaction prior to the final release date. Speaking about the issue Akshay had said, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them."

Akshay's 'Padman' co-star, Sonam Kapoor also commented saying, “If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don't believe in competition. And honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film's ('Padmavat') release." However Sonam also mentioned that she would wait for an official announcement from the team of 'Padmavati' before further comments.

Padman is the real life story of an Indian activist with a desire to provide cheap sanitary pads to the poorest of the poor women in India and the world.