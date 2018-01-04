Padmans Hu Ba Hu will take you on an inspiring journey

Padman promotions so far have already made fans impatient for the release of the film. The inspiring trailer, hilarious backseat confessions and the songs make you want know the details of the journey behind the man who changed lives. The latest song from the film attempts to do just that. ‘Hu Ba Hu’ stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor and gives you a glimpse into Akshay character Lakshmikanth finding a friend in the second lead of the film, Sonam Kapoor, on his journey of promoting menstrual hygiene in his village. Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, the peppy number looks well integrated into the story with lyrics by Kausar Munir.

As the song plays, we are introduced to numerous resemblances between the characters of Akshay and Sonam. The R Balki directorial has Sonam playing a teacher named Rhea, who teaches the naive villager Lakshmikanth to converse in English. From the visuals of the song, it seems, the teacher-student duo who have a ‘Hu Ba Hu’ or ‘similar’ vision are attracted to each other while making women understand the prominence of sanitary napkins. The song gives us a preview into the dynamics of an unexplained relationship. Whether the relationship is mere admiration or mutual love for the simplicity and innocence of the other, will be known only on January 26, when the film hits the screen.

Radhika Apte who plays the role of Akshay’s wife in the movie is absent in this song. Akshay’s character in the film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, the film will face a clash with Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.