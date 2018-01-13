Padman’s Saale Sapne is an ode to dreamers

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s Padman dropped a new song ‘O Saale Sapne’ on Saturday and is set to make you sing along as it showers praise on the dreamers and visionaries. The song features all three lead actors, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The song is an ode to all innovators who toil through hard hours of labour to fulfill their dreams. The highlight of the song is a tribute to Arunachalam Muruganantham on whom the film is based.

In the film Akshay plays the role of an inventor in Padman who creates a cheap alternative to costly sanitary napkins. Akshay’s character has been inspired by real-life social activist and entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Coimbatore-based Muruganantham invented a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine and is lauded for his grassroots mechanisms of generating awareness around menstruation about traditional unhygienic practices in rural India.

The song sung by Mohit Chauhan has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Kausar Munir. Akshay Kumar took to twitter to share the song dedicating it to all the dreamers. The actor had earlier shared an interesting motion poster of the song too.

The music of Padman has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The tracks ‘Aaj Se Teri’ and ‘The PadMan Song’ have been much appreciated by the audience. Directed by R Balki, the film is bankrolled by Twinkle Khanna under her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.