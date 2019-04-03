Padmashri Prabhu Deva, the dancing sensation of India will celebrate his birthday on the sets of Dabangg 3

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 11.35 am April 03 2019, 11.35 am

The dancing sensation of the nation, Michael Jackson of India, Prabhu Deva celebrates his birthday on April 3. Having been in the industry for more than 25 years, this simple man has carved a niche for himself in the field of choreography, direction, action, production and singing. He has been a part of all the south Indian film industries in various capacities. He has also ventured into Bollywood and has been successful in all his endeavours.

As regards to his professional assignments, a few days ago director Prabhu Deva began work on Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan who shared pictures of the shoot taking place on the banks of Narmada. We presume Prabhu Deva will be celebrating his birthday on the sets of Dabangg 3. Dabangg was a largely successful franchise. Prabhu Deva has a variety of projects as an actor in his kitty. His film with friend director AL Vijay, Devi 2, a supernatural entertainer is ready for release where he is paired with Tamannaah. And there is also Charlie Chaplin 2 which is the sequel of Charlie Chaplin of 2002 which is awaiting release. This film will see Prabhu Deva romance Nikki Galrani under the direction of Shakthi Chidambaram.

There is Pon Manickavel; a story of the cop of the same name that will feature the dancing icon in the titular role. Nivetha Pethuraj is the on-screen pair for him in this film. The unit of the film Thael directed by Harikumar of Madurai Sambavam and Thoothukudi fame has released the poster of the film today for the birthday of Prabhu Deva. This film is produced by Gnanavel Raja for Studio Green. These are his projects in Tamil. However, Prabhu Deva will also be seen in a Malayalam film titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by dear friend Priyadarshan. Looks like 2019 is going to be a busy one for this star. We wish the star a very very happy birthday!