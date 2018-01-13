Is this really Padmavatis new poster?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has dominated the news space for months now. After several protests by the Rajput Karni Sena, the makers were forced to push the film’s release indefinitely from December 1 but the noise around the film refuses to die down. The film has been passed by CBFC with a U/A certificate with five modifications. Now there is a poster doing the rounds on social media but it is yet to ascertained if this is in fact the latest official poster from the makers of the film.

If at all this is the poster of the film, it barely gives away much other than the fact that the makers have officially changed the name of the film to Padmaavat. The poster features the changed name in Hindi text and that the film will release in 3D and IMAX 3D. Although this image is doing the rounds on the social media it is highly debatable whether this is the official poster or not much like the release date for the film which is speculated to be January 25.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid will step into the shoes of Maharawal Ratan Singh. Deepika will be play Padmini - the Rajput queen.

Reports suggest that the film will be released on January 25 although there has been no official announcement by the makers yet. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already clarified on banning the film in their respective states. However, Uttar Pradesh has lifted the ban which comes as a relief for the ace director.

It has been learnt that Sanjay's mother Leela Bhansali got emotional after watching Padmaavat. According to a report, a source informed, “Sanjay sir has shown Padmaavat to his mother Leela and after watching the film, she got very emotional as she feels the movie is his best work. Sanjay sir’s mother is very happy and proud of his work in Padmaavat. She can’t believe that even after all that her son and the film has gone through, it has turned out to be such a great tribute to the Rajput women and a beautiful film to watch.”