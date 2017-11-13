Padmavati row: Bhansali given police protection till release of film, Karni Sena seeks ban

The magnum opus Padmavati has been mired in controversies with activist groups and other royal family descendants objecting to many elements of the movie, including an alleged dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Padmini, played by Deepika Padukone. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been receiving death threats and the Mumbai police has given Bhansali protection till the release of the movie.

According to reports, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police has provided security outside the filmmaker’s office in Juhu. Bhansali’s office is a few blocks away from Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow and opposite Varun Dhawan’s office. Around 15 to 16 policemen have been deployed to guard the director’s office, keeping a close watch on any irregularity. Bhansali will be given 24 hour security until the film releases.

Even as the film nears its release date, the Rajput Karni Sena are intensifying their protests seeking a complete ban on the film. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be charged with sedition. He hasn't met us, hasn't shown us the film. So now we want a complete ban on it,” threatened the Sena.

BJP MLA Raj Purohit has also extended support to the Sena seeking action against filmmakers. “How can a Rajput queen be shown dancing and without ghoonghat? It is against Rajput culture and pride. No community will be able to tolerate it,” he said.

Purohit also said that Bhansali should get the film approved by historians and the community. “I’m going to meet Smriti Irani in two days and will seek action against the film. The pride of the community has to be protected.”

The Rajput Karni Sena and decendants of the Mewar family have taken offence to Bhansali’s depiction of Rani Padmini. The filmmaker has been accused of taking cinematic liberties to distort facts and to portray Rani Padmini in a dishonorable manner. Baijiraj Trivikrama Kumari Jamwal, daughter of Mahendra Singh Mewar -- the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty, has also asked Bhansali to not make ‘masala’ out of history. Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti too stepped in to the debate suggesting that Bhansali form a committee with historians, the protesters and the censor board, the filmmaker and decide on the contentious elements of the film.

In January, Bhansali was attacked by members of the Rajput Karni Sena on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur.

The backlash towards the movie began early this year and has only increased. In March, the set of the film in Kolhapur was vandalized. Recently, Deepika Padukone tweeted an image of the desecrated of a rangoli of the Padmavati poster in Gujarat.

absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least! pic.twitter.com/Ot2Aki0MiA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

On Wednesday, Bhansali also released a statement through his twitter account denying there being any dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini. “I have always deeply inspired by Rani Padmini’s story and this film is a tribute to her honour and courage. But because of some rumours, the film has become the subject of a controversy. There is a rumour of Rani Padmini and Allaudin Khilji having a dream sequence. I have clarified this earlier and I am repeating through the video that there is no scene in the film between the characters that will hurt anyone’s sentiments. We have made the film with responsibility and kept the honour of Rajputs intact. So, there are no such dream sequence or any scene that will upset anyone.”