Padmavati row: CBFC clears film with UA certificate; demands title change to Padmavat

The epicenter of all controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati might soon see the light of day. The film will finally get a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The board has suggested 26 cuts to the film and a change to the title, 'Padmavat' and will issue the certificate once the required and agreed modifications are made, news agency ANI reported, quoting the censor board.

A meagre removal of the last alphabet in the film’s name completely redefines the source of story. Perhaps the change was suggested in regard to avoid any violence by Karni Sena. FYI, ‘Padmavat’ is an epic poem written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. On the other hand, Padmini, also known as Padmavati is believed to be a fictional character according to historians. The mention of the queen was only in an epic fictionalized poem written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540 CE.

"The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision," ANI quoted the censor board as saying.

The film was reviewed by a special panel constituted by the CBFC which included historians after the makers of the film stated that it was partially based on historical facts. "Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Professor KK Singh of Jaipur University. Panel members had insights and also some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length," the CBFC said.

This is not the first time Bhansali's film faced a change in title. A petition was filed against the film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, originally titled Ram Leela due to its association with the Hindu deity Rama. The film was released in 48 hours of changing the title to Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'Padmavati', the 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has drawn angry protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena says the movie "distorts history". Though they have not seen the movie, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians say the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Mr Bhansali suggesting in his movie that she was romantically involved with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji. The release date of film is currently indefinite, but we hope post this change we will soon see the magnum opus on the silver screens.