Padmavati: Security beefed up outside CBFC office, Karni Sena protestors get detained

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' is all set to release on Janaury 25th 2018 and trouble continues to surround the film. Security has been beefed up outside the office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai after fringe groups like the Karni Sena continue to protest against the film’s release. A number of protestors from the group have also been detained at the spot.

Mumbai: Karni Sena workers detained by Police while they were protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film #Padmavat, say, 'changing the name of the film doesn't suffice' pic.twitter.com/XgbeTXzKXv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Thursday threatened to gherao the CBFC office and authorities expect thousands to join the protests. Targeting the Censor Board and its decision to release the film, Sukhdev said, "The CBFC which has been running ever since the time of Britishers doesn't know how to work." The Karni Sena went on to demand the resignation of Prasoon Joshi, the current chairman of CBFC. "From the past one and a half year, we have been talking peacefully but now it is time to take up the path of aggression", said Sukhdev.

Workers from the Karni Sena say that changing the name of the film doesn't suffice. The CBFC had awarded a U/A certificate to the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer and suggested numerous modifications including changing the title. Members of the Karni Sena want a complete ban on Bhansali's film. The group has also decided to impose 'Janata Curfew' or people's curfew at every theatre which choses to screen the film which basically mean Karni Sena activists will not let viewers enter cinema halls. The Sena will also approach the chief ministers of states, including Delhi, to impose a ban.

While the release of Padmaavat has been barred in the BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar recently said that since the film has passed the CBFC test, the state will allow for its release.