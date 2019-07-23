Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 10.12 pm July 23 2019, 10.12 pm

For a lot of people, no matter how close to their heroes they get, the stardom emanating from their heroes never changes. This is something that director Anees Bazmee seems to relate to. He is known for his work on films like Hulchul, No Entry, Singh is King and many others. Despite working on so many films, he is still more than eager to get another chance to work with his favourite heroes. The director, in an Instagram post from the sets of his next titled Pagalpanti, referred to Ajay Devgn as his first hero and John Abraham as his current hero. Well, that's quite a reunion!

Check out Anees Bazmee's Instagram post below:

Anees Bazmee has been known to have worked with both actors numerous times in the past but it seems apparent that he still considers himself lucky to have a chance to work with them. His next film Pagalpanti is a romantic comedy, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat. The film's primary cast includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. It is expected to release on November 9.