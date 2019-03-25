image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
Pagalpanti: John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz's comedy now has a new release date

Bollywood

Pagalpanti: John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz's comic caper now has a new release date

John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz's Pagalpanti's release date has been rescheduled!

back
Anil KapoorArshad WarsiBhushan KumarIleana DcruzJohn AbrahamKriti KharbandaPagalpantiPulkit Samrat
nextKKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan Harshul Goenka wins hearts

within