Pagalpanti: John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz's comic caper now has a new release date

John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz are sharing the screen space for the first time in Bhushan Kumar’s rollercoaster comedy, Pagalpanti. The film, which is said to be an out and out comedy, boasts of an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela in prominent roles. What came in as a surprise for fans this morning was that the film’s release date, which was supposed to be on December 6 initially, has now been rescheduled.

Pagalpanti is now hitting the screens on November 22 and the confirmation has come in from none other than Bhushan himself. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has donned the director’s hat for the film, which also marks his reunion with three of the cast members. While he previously worked with John and Anil in Welcome Back, he collaborated with Anil and Ileana in Mubarkaan. However, further information on the script and other details of the film are being kept under wraps.

Spilling beans on the film, Bhushan earlier said in a statement, "T-Series and Kumarji's Panorama Studios have worked before with Raid and doing Pagalpanti was an immediate yes. Kumarji and his son Abhishek got us the script of this film and my team and I was in splits with what we heard.”

“Plus the entire team right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana we have worked with. Anees directed one of our biggest hit Ready, John and we have collaborated before and now doing several films together. And I have always liked the way Arshad has left us in a split with his comic timings. We are happy to have Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on board too. The characters written are so hilarious that you are laughing throughout,” he added.