Priyanka Kaul June 19 2019, 11.06 pm June 19 2019, 11.06 pm

John Abraham, who was recently injured while shooting, is all set to return to the sets. The actor suffered a muscle tear in his arm at Mehboob studio while shooting an action sequence for Anees Bazmee’s romantic comedy Pagalpanti. However, since only the last leg of the shoot is pending, John has decided he does not wish to delay the process.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “He is feeling better now and will start training for the remaining action sequences with fight master PK, who has planned it keeping John's injury in mind. The team will be shooting across Mumbai, with one major song sequence also part of the schedule.”

The movie also stars Ilena D’cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Arshad Warsi and all these stars are said to be part of this schedule. The source added that an important bank sequence needs to be shot which the director had been planning for a long time.

The movie went on floors in London in February this year. Director Anees Bazmee, after wrapping up the London schedule in the last week of April, shared his experience saying, “Shooting in London was not less than a roller-coaster ride. We had a few difficulties considering the weather conditions there." Reports suggest that even though this movie is yet to be released, a sequel is already in the works.

The plot of the movie is about a commoner named Raj Kishore (John Abraham) who keeps changing his job from one to another and his love interest, Sanjana (Ileana) ends up landing in trouble because of Raj’s ill-fate.

John Abraham, who was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, will also star in Batla House opposite Mrunal Thakur. The movie is based on the September 19 Batla House encounter and will be directed by Nikkhil Advani.