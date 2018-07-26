Pakistan general elections: When Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan helped a candidate to get votes

There is a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India and even Pakistan tries to ban Hindi films from releasing in their country. The love-hate relationship between the two countries is nothing new to us. But, we won’t be wrong if we say that movies are something that bridges the gap between the two countries. Recently, the general elections in Pakistan took place, and surprisingly Bollywood stars were a part of it. So, a candidate of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took help from Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit to get votes.

One of the candidates of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used pictures of Big B and Madhuri on the hoardings to seek votes. Well, this hoarding has surely grabbed the attention of Twitteratis of both the countries. Reportedly, the horading featuring the two stars was put up in Multan in Punjab.

@SrBachchan sir or @MadhuriDixit medam !! pakistan ki election muhim me sharik hai.. pic.twitter.com/UftAfBnt3z — farooq abdullah (@f_ar00q) July 22, 2018

@SrBachchan When you find out the neighbors are more funny and more innovative when it comes to Election Using BigB and Madhuri Mam in election posters #PakistanElection2018 pic.twitter.com/sOjYpZAIx5 — Ishan Mohan (@IshanMohan) July 23, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit being indirectly a part of Pakistan’s general election clearly denotes that there’s a huge fan following of Bollywood stars across the border.

By the way, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the winning party and Imran Khan is the new PM of the neighbouring country. So, we can say that Big B and Madhuri actually helped him to win. *wink*