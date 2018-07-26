home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Pakistan general elections: When Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan helped a candidate to get votes

Pakistan general elections: When Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan helped a candidate to get votes

First published: July 26, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Updated: July 26, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

There is a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India and even Pakistan tries to ban Hindi films from releasing in their country. The love-hate relationship between the two countries is nothing new to us. But, we won’t be wrong if we say that movies are something that bridges the gap between the two countries. Recently,  the general elections in Pakistan took place, and surprisingly Bollywood stars were a part of it. So, a candidate of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took help from Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit to get votes.

One of the candidates of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used pictures of Big B and Madhuri on the hoardings to seek votes. Well, this hoarding has surely grabbed the attention of Twitteratis of both the countries. Reportedly, the horading featuring the two stars was put up in Multan in Punjab.

Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit being indirectly a part of Pakistan’s general election clearly denotes that there’s a huge fan following of Bollywood stars across the border.

By the way, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the winning party and Imran Khan is the new PM of the neighbouring country. So, we can say that Big B and Madhuri actually helped him to win. *wink*

SHOW MORE
tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #Entertainment #Imran Khan #Madhuri Dixit #pakistan #Pakistan general elections #PTI #world

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All