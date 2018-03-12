Pakistani actor Sajal Ali posts a heartfelt message for her onscreen mom Sridevi

The untimely death of Bollywood legend Sridevi came as a shock for us all. The actress was last seen onscreen in the film Mom in 2017. Her onscreen daughter from the film, Sajal Ali has posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram. The Pakistani actor put up a picture of her and Sridevi on the social networking site and captioned it ‘Lost my mom again.’

Lost my mom again... A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

Sajal had lost her real life mother during the shoot of Mom and according to reports, it was Sridevi who consoled her during those hard times. A source speaking to Deccan Chronicle had said, “Sajal was very close to her mother, who she lost recently. It shattered the young girl. Sri took Sajal under her wings after that tragedy and treated her like her own. After the tragedy, Sajal called Sri from her hometown in Pakistan and broke down, saying the whole experience was too close to her to be treated just as a film.”

The source went on add that Sridevi does not usually mix with her colleagues and is a complete professional on the sets. However with Sajal, things were different.

During the release of the film, Sridevi got emotional about Sajal and said “Sajal mera baccha I love you. I don’t know why I am becoming emotional. I miss you all. The way you have worked in the film, it is incredible. This film would have been incomplete without you. It is a special moment for us. We have been waiting for this. I miss you all.”