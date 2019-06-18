Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 2.19 pm June 18 2019, 2.19 pm

Actor Sunny Deol wore the director's hat for his son Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a contemporary love story featuring another newcomer Sahher Bambba. The actor is also an MP for Gurdaspur, as he won the election on BJP ticket. Karan's film was earlier slated to release on July 19 but now it looks like Sunny Deol's political commitments are pushing back his son's debut. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his film will now release on September 20.

Sunny Deol posted two pictures- a poster from the film and a BTS image of himself with the actors to announce the date change. He captioned the pictures "The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! # PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20th September". The actor of the film and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also shared a still from the movie on Instagram to announce that the audience will have to wait a tad longer for the film.

Check out the posts below:

A source close to the project revealed to a publication that the actor's busy schedule as an MP is making it difficult for him to give his undivided attention to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He hence made a decision t push back it's release date by two months The source says, "Ever since his victory in Gurdaspur last month, Sunny has been busy taking stock of the situation and planning various measures that need to be implemented in the city. Knowing the important role that a debut vehicle plays in an actor's career all too well, Sunny doesn't want to give divided attention to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So, he thought it best to push the love story by two months."

The source also revealed that the movie requires a couple of days more of shoot for a song. "There are two to three days of shoot left on the song. Sunny is expected to be back in the city by the weekend and train his focus on the film. The post-production is simultaneously going on," they revealed.

The film has been on the floors since 2017. It has been mostly shot in Manali, along with Delhi and Bombay. Produced by Zee Studios, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.