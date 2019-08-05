Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 5.02 pm August 05 2019, 5.02 pm

Bollywood is set to have yet another newbie in its list and it is none other than Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. The star kid is debuting in the movie titled ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, which is also a song from his grandfather Dharmendra’s movie Blackmail. The makers of the movie released a one minute trailer of the film on Monday starring the actor, alongside debutante Sahher Bambba. The clip has shots of exotic location from Manali and Himachal Pradesh, where the movie has been mostly shot.

Catch the trailer of the movie here:

It starts with a sequence of some breathtaking sceneries as the camera pans to clouds and mountains. 25 seconds into it, we get the first glimpse of the lead cast, indulging in Zip Lining, an adventure sports, and dirt car riding. The official introduction comes much later with a close up of both the actors. Towards the end, the two actors are seen sitting in the dark, with camping tents at the back, as a Bambba lets go of fireflies from a jar and they both look on.

Although the teaser can be counted as a treat to the eyes, not much, or, in fact, nothing at all, could be inferred from the plot. What we know for sure is that the movie is going to be a love story of the young generation. Sadly, the trailer seems to lack fizz and has not much to keep the audience glued to it. It seems like yet another romantic movie, a recurrent theme in Bollywood. However, more details will be out once the trailer is released and we get to understand the plot better.

The movie has been helmed by papa Sunny Deol and produced by granddad Dharmendra himself. Stating the obvious, Karan Deol’s performance will be under scrutiny from a large audience, given that he belongs to a lineage that has given some proficient actors to the Bollywood industry.