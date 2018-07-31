Paltan character posters: The platoon is ready to guard the borders on this date, are you?

JP Dutta’s last film was 2006 release Umrao Jaan which unfortunately didn’t do well at the box office. And now, the director is back to doing what he does best. Dutta is all set for his directorial comeback with a war drama titled Paltan. The movie is all set to hit the screens on September 7, 2018 and the makers have unveiled the character posters of the film.

Like his earlier movies, Border and LOC Kargil, which had war as its backdrop, Paltan seems to its extension. This time the battalion includes a bunch of actors like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary and Luv Sinha.

Reportedly, Paltan is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes which took place along the Sikkim border in 1967.

JP Dutta’s film always has a bunch of actresses playing pivotal roles and Paltan won’t be an exception. It stars Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Sonal Chauhan and Dipika Kakar. Well, out of the lot, we are keen to watch Dipika in the film as the TV actress is making her Bollywood debut.

Paltan will be facing competition from Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela and Laila Majnu.