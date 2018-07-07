Paltan teaser: The finale of JP Dutta's war-trilogy starts with an echo of Vande Mataram

In the year 1997, JP Dutta gave us Border, a war movie which stirred everyone's emotions as we lived the stories of the soldiers who live to make us breathe a little easier. From the ones who lose their lives to the ones who come back haunted by the deaths of their brothers, it was a surreal experience on the big screen. The movie was a blockbuster. In the year 2003, came another movie. Titled LOC Kargil, it tanked at the box office considering the peace talks between India and Pakistan. Nevertheless, for those who watched it, it was a long yet moving experience. And now, Dutta is back to complete his war-trilogy with his latest offering, Paltan. Studded with a hoard of stars like his last ones, the teaser of it has dropped and it will surely give you goosebumps with the echo of Vande Mataram. Watch it here.

Siddhanth Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, went on to share an extended version of the teaser, which even gives us nostalgic glimpses of Dutta's last two war ventures, Border and LOC Kargil. It also has an extended version on Paltan anthem.

The movie surely looks promising. However, while in the prior years Dutta had a monopoly as far as the genre was concerned, nowadays many actors and filmmakers are tapping the nationalism quotient. It will have to be seen if the ace director can retain his brand of audience with Paltan.