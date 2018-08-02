Paltan trailer: Done and dusted formula with forced feels of patriotism

JP Dutta’s penchant to create epic war dramas is well-known to everyone as his earlier movies like Border and LOC Kargil are proof of his obsession with the genre. So, when the makers dropped the trailer of his upcoming flick Paltan, expectations were quite high. But sadly, the trailer fails to evoke the feeling of true patriotism for one’s motherland.

Based on the 1967 Nathu La military clashes, Paltan depicts the true events that unfolded as India tried to protect Sikkim from Chinese infiltration. The trailer starts off with the stock footage of the war and depicts how India lost the 1962 war to China. Then, five years later, a tiny group of Indian soldiers take the onus of protecting the country and see themselves engage in an “eyeball to eyeball” confrontation with the Chinese people to protect Sikkim. There are enough bullets fired, enough fisticuffs and dialogues to make the point clear to us.

However, we aren’t convinced because the entire portrayal seems too jingoistic and in-your-face. Actors like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Kunal Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sidhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha try terribly hard to please us with their action scenes and dialogue delivery but it just comes across as too forced and hence devoid of patriotic feels. Female actors like Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar, Monica Gill are also there as the wives of these soldiers and by the looks of it, their role seems limited to awaiting the return of their respective partners who are fighting at the border.

Paltan is slated to release on September 7, 2018. How did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.