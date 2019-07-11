Soheib Ahsan July 11 2019, 12.08 am July 11 2019, 12.08 am

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is known to be a very friendly and helpful person. It seems that she had a very last longing effect on filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, during the time they worked on Panga, their upcoming film. Taking to her Instagram account, the filmmaker wrote a note for Neena Gupta's last day on the sets of Panga. In the post, she expressed the friendship that they shared and claimed that the story of their friendship would continue beyond the sets of Panga. She added that Neena Gupta was a friend with whom she could discuss any topic under the sun. Also, the picture shared by Ashwini, also featuring Neena, was a delightful one indeed.

Neena Gupta was currently occupied with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is known for directing films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly ki Barfi. Pango also stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It is a sports comedy based on the life of a kabaddi player. Alongside Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, too, has contributed in penning down the film's dialogues. The film has been shot in Goa and will be releasing on January 24 next year.