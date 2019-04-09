Panga: Kangana Ranaut brings a sweet end to the Delhi schedule

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 11.58 pm April 09 2019, 11.58 pm

Kangana Ranaut's colourful time in Delhi has come to an end, just for this time though! The actor, along with the crew and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was shooting a schedule of Panga in the capital city. Such is the vibe of the city that you can't help but indulge in a lot of fun. We hear they had a great time shooting, and that called for a sweet (read cake) wrap. Hence, two big cakes arrived saying 'wrap up'.

In a picture shared by Kangana's Instagram handle, she and Ashwiny are seen cutting two cakes gleefully. The two ladies are surrounded by a huge gang, all of who seem to be perfectly satisfied after a great schedule of Panga. We also spotted actor Jassie Gill who seems more interested in the cake than anything else... LOL! After this, the team will head to Kolkata for another schedule and will hopefully come home with another bunch of great memories!

Did you also see how Kangana and Ashwiny, pretty much the partners in crime, hogged on Delhi's favourite street food during their stay? There clearly was no diet rules in place.

After a long day,nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters & Alu tikki chats straight from the heart :) #KanganaRanaut #Pangastories pic.twitter.com/U7iukii8Ch — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) April 4, 2019

Panga has been shot in over three cities already. It looks like an elaborate setup and the director agrees. "It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," she said in an interview.

We hear it revolves around a family with some maddening equations within. Also starring Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, it releases on 24th January, 2020.