Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest still

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 11.53 pm May 28 2019, 11.53 pm

It’s not only her bold statements that keep Kangana Ranaut busy, but she has also got an interesting line-up of films to her credit. The Queen actor, who last wowed fans with her remarkable performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is now gearing up for her upcoming sports drama – Panga. Shooting for the same is going on in full swing. Director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, makes it a point to keep fans updated with all the latest happenings on the sets of Panga.

Taking to her Twitter account, Ashwiny gave us a sneak peek into Kangana Ranaut’s preparations for the film. In the picture, Kangana looked extremely focused as she geared up to play Kabaddi. The actor was sporting a black track pant with a loose white tee and sneakers. She completed her look with a bun and was totally engrossed in the game.

Have a look at the still of Kangana Ranaut from Panga here:

In the past, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer opened up on Panga. She told PTI, "It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable.” She added that Panga will also have touches of a small-town love story.

For Panga, Kangana Ranaut has gained weight, especially around her thighs and legs, as director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wanted to represent Kangana as an authentic Kabaddi player. In her statement, Kangana said, “I’ve never been an athletic person as I was a Science student, but I knew how kabaddi players look and I was determined to achieve what Ashwiny had in mind for me. She seems happy with my transformation."

Co-starring Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles, Panga will make it to the big screens on January 24, 2020. It is going to clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer.