Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 4.40 pm June 04 2019, 4.40 pm

Imagine working with a team that rewards you with food whenever you perform well! Your motivation level is going to shoot up like a rocket. That way, Kangana Ranaut is working with the best team as she shoots for her forthcoming film Panga. Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a sweetheart, anyone who worked with her testifies to that. But Ashwiny, in our eyes, is now the boss we all want to work with!

We are speaking so much about it is because we just came across a picture of Kangana, engrossed in food! She is seen stuffing herself with a spread of lip-smacking South Indian food. During the meal, she was accompanied by the team of Panga. They decided to 'reward' their queen after she put up a really strong performance in her Kabaddi practice matches. Kangana, in the film, plays a sportsperson who breaks many stereotypes on her way to success.

Kangana, who is learning the game with thorough dedication, is also following a disciplined diet and workout routine. It has been reported that she is on a high protein diet and has had to gain a few kilos.

When approached for Panga, Kangana signed it immediately, thanks to the moving storyline. “When Ashwiny narrated the film’s story, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me through thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is even more special for me as, for the first time, I will be playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure," she earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.