Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favourite Golgappa

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 11.15 pm April 04 2019, 11.15 pm

It's been a while since Kangana Ranaut has been shuttling between different cities, owing to her work commitments. She was simultaneously working on Mental Hai Kya and Panga while she also promoted her magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Free of the other two commitments now, Kangana is finishing the Delhi schedule of Panga. And how is a trip to the capital city even complete without indulging on the famous and flavourful snacks that it offers?

Hence, we had her munching on golgappas! The smile on Kangana's face tells us how much she enjoyed the small treat. 'Mission golgappa', in the true sense! Kangana was not alone though. Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is equally fond of street food, it looks like. She accompanied Kangana for the food trail and shared that the Golgappa was accompanied by aloo chaat! The two are seen sharing a hearty laugh. They had to, after filled stomachs and happy heads!

After a long day,nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters & Alu tikki chats straight from the heart :) #KanganaRanaut #Pangastories pic.twitter.com/U7iukii8Ch — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) April 4, 2019

Panga has been an eventful as well as an enriching journey for Kangana. She essays the role of a Kabaddi player in the film and took serious training in the sport.

"It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," Ashwiny earlier told PTI while speaking of the process. She also shared that Panga will have touches of a small-town love story.

Also starring Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles, Panga is set to hit the screens on 24th January 2020.