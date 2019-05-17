Panga: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets it's musical and lyrical maestro, read on

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 9.18 pm May 17 2019, 9.18 pm

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is almost everywhere these days because of her controversial statements. The actor recently donned the director’s hat for her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was embroiled in several controversies but was a hit anyway. Apart from Mental Hai Kya, the Tanu Weds Manu star also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga as her next. It was in February 2019, when Kangana kickstarted the shooting of the first schedule of the film. Now, the latest update on the same is that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has roped in Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Javed Akhtar to churn songs for the flick.

Tiwari took to her IG account and shared a picture which sees her posing with the music stars and the lyric's master. All in one frame! Nothing more specific about the songs has been out till now, but the combination looks ah-mazing and all we can say is that the tunes will be something to watch out for.

Have a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Tuned to happiness. #pangastories #panga #songsofpanga A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on May 17, 2019 at 4:21am PDT

The first schedule of Panga was wrapped in Bhopal in December 2018, post which Kangana returned to Mumbai to devote her time to the promotions of Manikarnika. While Tiwari's last film - Bareilly Ki Barfi - was a sweet success, Kangana's last few outings at the box office haven't exactly exceeded expectations, despite her delivering powerful performances. Here's hoping their association proves to be a win for both!

While speaking about the film in an earlier interview, Kangana shared that she was ‘moved’ when she first heard the story of Panga. She said, “I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”