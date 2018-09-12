Panga: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets stronger with these new additions

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has collaborated with Kangana Ranaut for her next titled Panga. They are two mavericks in cinema and we can totally expect something powerful. Meanwhile, here are two splendid additions to the Panga cast! Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha have now come on board.
Richa took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs of herself with her family members. 'Ready for some more Panga?', she asks.
परिवार ने साथ दिया, तो मैंने पंगा ले लिया। . . . . . My Family means the world to me ...thanks @ashwinyiyertiwari and @foxstarhindi ... you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga? #PangaStories @roo_cha
Tripathi too took to Twitter to announce his association with the film.
Richa presently awaits the release of her latest film Love Sonia which is being appreciated across various international film festivals. She also continues to work on the biopic of Southern adult star Shakeela. Such a powerhouse of talent will only make the show more interesting.
Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, is on a roll. After films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Stree to name a few, he might just be the last spoon of special attraction in Panga.
Panga is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's third directorial, after Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The sports drama is tentatively slated to release in August 2019.