Kangana Ranaut’s next, titled Panga, has called it wraps. The movie was announced by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in 2018, mentioning the team of the film. The sports comedy film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta and is about a family that fights back with stereotypes and try to make a footing for themselves. On Sunday, the director shared a series of post thanking the crew of the movie and especially the main cast.
The director posted a long note, talking about her experience in the movie. She gave insights to their 1.5 years journey and how the whole team stuck together and worked together despite all odds and thanked the ‘Panga family’ for making it happen.
Here’s the post:
View this post on Instagram
When the sun shines every morning. We never ask how did it rise and shine. It just did it unknowingly. My dearest Panga Humans are the sun. The sun that spread a ray of hope when things seems really impossible to achieve. Filmmaking is not an easy process. It is not about instant gratification. It is definitely about being patient outward and inward at various milestones. Its like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished. For the past 1.5 years Panga has been a journey of triumphs and adversity. Of moments of breakdown. Of trust and friendship. Of realisations that not everyone has the same intensity of emotions and the ones who do make it their own and walk till the end no matter what. It has been of unknown divine interventions that all of us have the ability to move if we have faith and transparency between us. There are no greys. Thank-you for being there for me. A Panga family that laughed and cried together and made everyday worthwhile. Thank-you my dearest partners Vijay Singh, Rucha, Prasanna ( Anna), Nikhil, Dipankar. Prathamesh. Vivechana. Sonakshi. Trupti. Devesh. Rishabh. The Interns. My fav Shahana. Manoj. Stanley. Jay & team. Archit & team. Sandy & team. Bhagyashree & team. Shruti. Rushi Manushi & team. Deepali. Casting director Mukesh & Team. Dhiman & Team. Salam Bhai & team. GauriMam, Neha & team. Dev & team. making Ajay, Ketan, Vishnu bhaiya. Pappu dada. Rajkumar bhaiya. Balluji. Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Javed Saab, Sahil, Marketing team Shikha, Anup, Rahul, Amanpreet, PR Parull, Fox Meetu, Pramod, Rakesh. bhopal production zaid & Zoheb, Delhi production Navneet & team. Kolkotta Production Sandeep, Athanu & team. Mumbai Production Shiva. DIT mohan babu & Veenu & all the invisible people from accounts. Audit. Sound. Security. My previous direction team who have been an important part of my journey ; Abhishek, Vidhi, Pawan, Vipasha, Alyjah. Runners who have been part of the Panga journey. Above all thankyou my dear actors Kangana. Jassie. Richa. Neena Mam, Rajeshji. Yagya. Smita & Megha. #Panga #Pangastories
A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on
The Bareilly Ki Barfi director expressed her gratitude to the direction team and posted a picture with them as well.
Check out the picture here:
View this post on Instagram
Not without them 💚 #Directionteam #pangastories #panga #24Jan2020 @deveshbhatt #Prathamesh @patil1567 @mittal_gene @guptadipankar @justasuburbanboy @vivechanasharma
A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on
The director’s post with Kangana:
View this post on Instagram
Its been a long journey. A nostalgic, memorable one of bringing a character alive for a dream. A story I wanted to say to the world. There were moments of oneness. Of emotional breakdown and laughters of a different kind. The ones between people who trust and are transparent with each other. Of being non judgemental and going with a flow of understanding that we are working towards an inner desire to make good cinema. Thank-you ‘K’ for bringing out the best of you. For shining through all odds and even. For being a foodie, chatterbox friend. It’s a wrap for Kangana and I am going to miss watching her on set lighting up every scene. The story of love and oneness will continue. #panga #pangastories #24jan2020
A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on
Here’s a thank you post for Neena Gupta:
View this post on Instagram
Today was Neena Mam’s last day on #Panga All i can say is we go beyond the actor director relationship. We are friends for life who chat about everything under the sun. There were times when we had serious overwhelming talk too that went into smiles of transparent innermost thoughts. Thats how we understood each other. In silence. In the expression of oneness. Thank-you so much for your precious time and role and making Panga a part of you. I am great full for life and our story of friendship will only continue. 🤗 @neena_gupta #pangastories #24Jan2020 #friendsforlife
A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on
Jassie Gill too recently wrapped up the movie and was praised by the director:
View this post on Instagram
Our sunshine wrapped #panga today. The rays of his beautiful energy on set and off set will continue for long. Thank-you for being the ‘Spreading Joy’ human on set. @jassie.gill you are a bright hope in reel and real sense. Thank-you for being a part of Panga and owning your character straight from the heart. #Pangastories #24Jan2020
A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on
Kangana, who plays a Kabbadi player in the film, was quoted by indianexpress.com, “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”
Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill plays Kangana’s husband. He shared that he liked the script due to the family connection. “I loved the script especially the inspiring family angle. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions but to me, the real Indian family feeling was the most heartwarming part of the subject. And I also come from a very close-knit family and hence, I can identify with the story,” the singer was quoted.
The movie, also starring Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi, is slated to release on January 10, 2020.Read More