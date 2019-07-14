Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 7.35 pm July 14 2019, 7.35 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s next, titled Panga, has called it wraps. The movie was announced by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in 2018, mentioning the team of the film. The sports comedy film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta and is about a family that fights back with stereotypes and try to make a footing for themselves. On Sunday, the director shared a series of post thanking the crew of the movie and especially the main cast.

The director posted a long note, talking about her experience in the movie. She gave insights to their 1.5 years journey and how the whole team stuck together and worked together despite all odds and thanked the ‘Panga family’ for making it happen.

Here’s the post:

The Bareilly Ki Barfi director expressed her gratitude to the direction team and posted a picture with them as well.

Check out the picture here:

The director’s post with Kangana:

Here’s a thank you post for Neena Gupta:

Jassie Gill too recently wrapped up the movie and was praised by the director:

Kangana, who plays a Kabbadi player in the film, was quoted by indianexpress.com, “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”

Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill plays Kangana’s husband. He shared that he liked the script due to the family connection. “I loved the script especially the inspiring family angle. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions but to me, the real Indian family feeling was the most heartwarming part of the subject. And I also come from a very close-knit family and hence, I can identify with the story,” the singer was quoted.