image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor begins preps with early morning horse riding

Bollywood

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor begins preps with early morning horse riding

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 04 2019, 1.02 pm
back
Arjun KapoorAshutosh GowarikerBollywoodEntertainmentKriti SanonPanipatsanjay dutt
nextAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan: 7 Bollywood actresses who’re making 40s look sexy and glam
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora exit NYE bash hand in hand, can it get any more obvious?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora EXCLUSIVE: The couple to get married by the end of 2019

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship gets a thumbs up from Anil Kapoor?