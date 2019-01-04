Panipat: Arjun Kapoor begins preps with early morning horse riding

The last few years haven't been great for Arjun Kapoor, barring the successful Mubarakan. His last film Namaste England proved to be a dud. So was Half Girlfriend. Ki and Ka only managed to generate a lukewarm response. As much as they try coping with box office failure, actors would always want to deliver films that mint money. Arjun has presently signed Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The first one, a period drama, requires him to excel in a number of skills.

And hence, he got on a wintry (Mumbai winter, to be precise) Friday morning and headed to a race course in South Mumbai to take a horse ride. That's quite dedicated. The sun was yet to come out and the race course was almost empty. He met his 'secret lover' there and time that followed must have been a nice one...LOL! Check out the video and don't forget to see how he compliments his 'good girl'! ;)

Ashutosh Gowariker's last outing was Mohenjo Daro, a Hrithik Roshan starrer that proved to be quite a disappointment. Gowariker is known for the massive historical setups, huge sets, and a larger-than-life execution. Assuming the amount of money is spent, we aren't surprised that his films are either a hit or miss and nothing in between. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Hope it ends the drought for Arjun!