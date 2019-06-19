Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 11.45 pm June 19 2019, 11.45 pm

Thanks to Panipat, Arjun Kapoor is going through quite a challenging time. It was a top priority that gets the body of a warrior, which needed hours of intense workout. We also told you how the actor was learning to ride a horse and would head to the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai, early in the morning, so that he could get an empty track to practice. He also let go of his hair and sported a royal moustache. Then came the injuries, a staple in the case of war films.

On his Instagram story, he shared a photo of himself, with a cut on his forehead. Apart from an 'ouch', he wrote nothing else. But we assume it was an outcome of a sequence he shot for. Like we told you, cuts, bruises and injuries are a regular on sets of war or period films.

This is not the first time that Arjun is facing an injury on Panipat sets, though. Earlier, he had injured the upper portion of his nose and appeared to promote India's Most Wanted with a band-aid on his nose.

"It's an action film, so there are some good days and some bad days on a film set. This injury is just one part of that bad day. It was a nice memory of 'Panipat' to have and while I promote 'India's Most Wanted', this injury will be seen every day," he said, during an interaction.

We sure saw the injury but noticed something else as well. All these months, Arjun was wearing a cap and carefully hiding how his hairstyle from us. We sure assumed he was sporting a different look for Panipat. It was even reported that he went bald. He removed his cap to click the injury and also gave away a sneak peek into his secret hairstyle. And oh, the hair seems to have grown back!

Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, revolves around the third battle of Panipat between the Afghans and the Maratha Bravehearts. Gowariker's last period drama Mohenjo Daro didn't exactly earn appreciations. Even for Arjun, a handful of his last releases including India's Most Wanted and Namaste England have only managed to garner mixed reviews.