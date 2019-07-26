Rushabh Dhruv July 26 2019, 4.51 pm July 26 2019, 4.51 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s last flick Namaste England was a total disaster at the box office. Moving on, the actor will be next seen in a war drama movie titled Panipat. Right from the film's inception, the actor has put in a lot of efforts to prepare for the role. In the flick, Arjun is said to essay the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha Army. And well to get into the skin of the character, the star has been rigorously training himself to look all beefed-up. That being said, the moment Arjun started shooting for Panipat, he started sporting a cap 24/7 in order to hide his bald look from the film.

On Friday (July 26), the actor took to his social media account and shared a GIF video in which we see him getting rid of the cap. "9 months later.. Baal baal बच गए," he captioned the clip.

Have a look at the video featuring Arjun Kapoor below:

Not just this, in another post on IG, Arjun spilled beans on how he shaved his head for his look in Panipat. Further, he also showed us a glimpse of the number of hats/caps he collected overtime to hide his intense look.

Check out the video below:

On the same post, it was Arjun's love Malaika Arora who was the first one to comment. Check out Malla's comment below: