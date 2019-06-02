Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 5.55 pm June 02 2019, 5.55 pm

Arjun Kapoor's last film, India's Most Wanted, hit the box office just two weeks ago and the actor is already busy with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, which is a period drama also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The announcement of the film was made in March 2018 and the makers have successfully kept the details of the much-anticipated movie under wraps for long. More than anything else, it was Arjun’s look in the film that created much noise earlier. The film will see him donning a bald look, which the actor has successfully hidden from the paps for quite a while. To hide his look, he has even gone on to the extent of running away from the shutterbugs on several occasions. It’s good news for fans that Arjun, finally, has reached the last schedule of the film.

On Sunday, the actor shared a picture of himself while travelling in a car and captioned it as ‘Enroute last schedule of Panipat’. It’s a boomerang video that sees him donning a pair of black glares, a black tee and a cap, as usual, to hide his shaved head. We also recently stumbled upon another exciting piece of news. As per a report by TOI, Gowariker has roped in as many as 110 actors ‘who would all have a significant role to play in the film’. If that is so, we can only imagine the grandeur of the film and it seems it is all set to provide a memorable cinematic experience! The anticipation bar has now certainly risen.

Arjun Kapoor kickstarts the last schedule of Panipat