Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 7.01 pm June 06 2019, 7.01 pm

Arjun Kapoor, whose last outing India’s Most Wanted recently hit the screens, is gearing up for his upcoming period drama. Titled Panipat, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and Ashutosh Gowariker has taken the director’s chair for it. Going by the constant updates of the film, Arjun seems to be doing his best to get into the skin of his character. From learning horse-riding lessons to going bald for the film, the actor has been prepping hard for the historical drama. Not just now, it looks like the actor had been prepping for his role for a long time now, right since his childhood!

Arjun joked about the same in his recent post, in which she shared a throwback picture of himself. The picture sees little Arjun sitting on a toy horse and wearing a grumpy expression on his face. He captioned his post saying that he began his horse riding prep way early in life and added that he ‘always knew’ he was going to do Panipat. The film will see him essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and fans of the actor have been waiting to witness him in a never-seen-before avatar.

Take a look at Arjun’s post here:

In a previous interview, the Namaste England actor was asked if he was feeling any sort of pressure as the film happens to his first-period action film. "When you are busy in a shooting environment at that time, you don't think about pressure and try to give your best. I am having a lot of fun shooting my first-period action film. It's a huge ensemble cast film where we have created really big sets and war sequences so, I am having a lot of fun to submerge myself in that environment because as actors, we live for these moments where we can get lost in another world," he told IANS.