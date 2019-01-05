Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares details about his horse riding lessons

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, which has been much-hyped ever since it was announced. It goes without saying that Arjun has been leaving no stone unturned to fit into his character in the film. After opting for a never-seen-before avatar and going bald for the film, the actor is now prepping hard for horse-riding. On Saturday, the Namaste England actor shared a series of tweets to give fans some glimpses of what his preparations are all about.

The 33-year-old put up a picture of him sitting on a horse and wrote that the entire December of 2018 for him went ‘in enjoying the company of an animal, mother nature and sunrises.’ He also added in another tweet that the horse-riding lessons for him have been both ‘therapeutic and empowering’. He also mentioned that Panipat is the ‘toughest’ and the ‘biggest’ film for him yet. Moreover, he also thanked his teachers at the course for ‘bearing with him along the way’.

New year, new learnings...so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an Animal, Mother Nature & Sunrises...as I gear up to restart shooting for Panipat I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal (1) pic.twitter.com/xjcRYwA3Ke — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 5, 2019

The process of learning has been therapeutic & empowering at the same time. Can’t wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest & biggest film yet. (2) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 5, 2019

’

The film is based on the story of what led to the Third Battle of Panipat. Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, the film is expected to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.