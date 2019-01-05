Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares details about his horse riding lessons

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, which has been much-hyped ever since it was announced. It goes without saying that Arjun has been leaving no stone unturned to fit into his character in the film. After opting for a never-seen-before avatar and going bald for the film, the actor is now prepping hard for horse-riding. On Saturday, the Namaste England actor shared a series of tweets to give fans some glimpses of what his preparations are all about.
The 33-year-old put up a picture of him sitting on a horse and wrote that the entire December of 2018 for him went ‘in enjoying the company of an animal, mother nature and sunrises.’ He also added in another tweet that the horse-riding lessons for him have been both ‘therapeutic and empowering’. He also mentioned that Panipat is the ‘toughest’ and the ‘biggest’ film for him yet. Moreover, he also thanked his teachers at the course for ‘bearing with him along the way’.
’
The film is based on the story of what led to the Third Battle of Panipat. Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, the film is expected to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.