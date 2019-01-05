image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares details about his horse riding lessons

Bollywood

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares details about his horse riding lessons

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 05 2019, 4.20 pm
back
Arjun KapoorAshutosh GowarikerBollywoodEntertainmentKriti SanonPanipatsanjay dutt
nextHappy birthday Deepika Padukone, the happiest girl around!
ALSO READ

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor begins preps with early morning horse riding

Arjun Kapoor visits lady love Malaika Arora Khan's house, paparazzi catch him sneaking out!

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor hides his look while Sanjay Dutt flaunts it