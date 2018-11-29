Panipat: Arjun Kapoor sports handlebar moustache for this historical drama

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming historical period drama Panipat. The film will reportedly see the actor in a completely new avatar and fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glance of it. However, Arjun has been struggling really hard to shield his new look from the media glare. On Wednesday, we finally got a glimpse of his look.

The actor was pictured outside Amrita Arora’s residence last night. The 33-year-old donned a moustache and was seen sporting a casual blue t-shirt with black tracks. He also had a cap on, which was apparently to hide his bald look. For the uninitiated, there were reports that Arjun went totally bald to fit into his character for Panipat.

Panipat will reportedly see Arjun playing the character of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau and has made a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles. It’s slated to release on 6th December 2019.

Besides Panipat, Arjun will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also stars his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra.

