Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 7.47 pm June 12 2019, 7.47 pm

Arjun Kapoor has been working hard for Panipat, we tell you. Period films, especially when they include a war, call for extensive preparation in all aspects. We earlier showed you how Arjun was learning to ride a horse and developed a serious liking for it. He would head to Mumbai's Mahalakshmi race course early morning for a practice session. Apart from that, the actor also went through months of intense workout to get the body he needed.

Arjun will be playing a warrior in Panipat and needed to achieve a convincing look. On his Instagram handle, he shared a couple of pictures, flaunting an absolutely enviable body. That must have taken so much hard work! His warrior mode is truly on.

View this post on Instagram Warrior mode on !!! #panipat A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

Not just us, but Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor was also left impressed! He called it phenomenal and Arjun was quick to respond.

Panipat, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, revolves around the third battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the Afghans. Arjun seems to be enjoying his first-period film thoroughly.

"When you are busy in a shooting environment at that time, you don't think about pressure and try to give your best. I am having a lot of fun shooting my first-period action film. It's a huge ensemble cast film where we have created really big sets and war sequences so, I am having a lot of fun to submerge myself in that environment because as actors, we live for these moments where we can get lost in another world," he told IANS in an interview.