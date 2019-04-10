Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 11.46 pm April 10 2019, 11.46 pm

Arjun Kapoor is presently shooting for his historical saga Panipat, for which he has undergone a commendable transformation. Looking and feeling like a warrior isn't easy, after all. After going through intense workout sessions and learning how to ride a horse, he had to wear those heavy armours that an ancient warrior did, and film under the scorching sun. His director Ashutosh Gowariker is also 'bearing the burden' though, and quite literally so! Don't get what we are talking about? Read on.

Ashutosh's wife Sunita Gowariker, who is also one of the producers of the film, is accompanying the team. She clearly knows the fun as well as hardships of filming under all circumstances. Sunita took to Instagram to share a photo of the director in action. Ashutosh can see in action, with a mic, probably directing a scene as he faces the monitor, placed on a makeshift desk (which originally looks like a small, wooden cart). But did you notice the armour that he is wearing? Lol.

Ashutosh is seen clad in a chain armour, much to our amusement. Wonder whether he was just in a mood to experiment and wanted to feel what his actors experience too.

Panipat is quite an ambitious project of the director. Especially after the debacle of Mohenjo Daro, we are sure he is counting on this one. He aims to show us the third battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Besides Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Knowing that his last release Namaste England was quite a dud, Arjun is banking on this one to do well. The first look of the film looks promising and we can't wait for December 6, 2019 when the film is scheduled to hit theatres.